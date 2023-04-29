"You won't ask about numbers, once you have watched the movie" says Adah Sharma on 'The Kerala Story'

Kerala [India], April 29 : The movie 'The Kerala Story' has become a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film. Actor Adah Sharma with makers have revealed their take over the issue.

In an exclusive interview with , Adah Sharma when asked what she feels about the discussion happening about the 32,000 girls being shown disappearing from Kerala to get converted and join extremist Islamic states of Iraq and Syria, she said, "The story is really scary and the fact that people are calling it propaganda or are thinking about numbers before that girls went missing is scarier. Instead, it would have been the opposite that we would have discussed that girls are missing and then given a thought about the numbers."

Adah also mentioned being a human is enough to experience the pain the girls would have gone through due to this criminal tragedy. Explaining how she got to know what happened, she said "I met few of these girls and I can't explain it in words, as I can't be doing justice to their pain in one or two lines"

Shedding away the controversy Sharma said, "You won't be discussing numbers, once you will watch the movie". She later referred to the preparation including the texts she got from a victim and how the movie shows exactly what has been written.

The director of the movie Sudipto Sen shared his experience of following the story for seven years and knowing the journey of these women by conducting interviews and meeting them. Director also disclosed that she has submitted an RTI in court to know the exact number but is yet to receive the report.

Producer of the movie Amrutlal Shah in answer to all of the discussion about his approach and the numbers being exaggerated said, "As a human, this story is heart-wrenching and is a human tragedy. Once I heard the story I was shocked that something like this is happening in our country, so I decided to make this movie. Later we did additional research and prepared the script. The filmmaking process took three years and the movie is now ready. My say on the topic revolving around the stat of 32,000 in the movie is decreasing the seriousness associated with the matter".

The film 'The Kerala Story' will hit theatres on May 5, 2023.

