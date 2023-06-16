"Your forever champion and fan": Priyanka Chopra wishes her mother Madhu Chopra on 70th birthday

Los Angeles [US], June 16 : Actor Priyanka Chopra penned a sweet note for her best friend- mother Madhu Chopra and shared a video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a special video to mark this occasion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtjmxuZAhWo/

From old pictures of Priyanka's mother and father, her mom's achievement, to grandma and granddaughter moments all captured in one video

The note read, "My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend. Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan."

As soon as the video were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry members wished her mother.

Actor Katrina Kaif commented, "Happy birthday."

Actor Zareen Khan wrote, "Happiest Birthday."

One of the users wrote, "Is she 70 unbelievable happy birthday to her."

"She doesn't look 70 at all. inspiring!!!," another commented.

Priyanka shares a special bond with her mother and are often seen spending time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'.

Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

