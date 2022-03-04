Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers: Ajay Devgn mourns demise of Shane Warne

Superstar Ajay Devgn mourned the untimely demise of cricket legend Shane Warne who died on Friday at the age of 52.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay wrote, "Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne's sudden demise. RIP Shane. Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world."

Celebrities from the film fraternity including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar among several others also mourned the demise of the legendary cricketer on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.

He was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

