"Your love fills up my heart": Sanjana Sanghi expresses gratitude for lovely birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Actor Sanjana Sanghi has expressed her gratitude for the lovely wishes she got from her family, friends and fans through pictures of her birthday celebration.

On Wednesday, Sanjana shared pictures of her birthday celebration and wrote, "Turned a year older, (and hopefully wiser) soaked in endless and eternal gratitude for all the love in my life in the form of the bestest family and friends."

She added, "And to each and every one of you, thank you for all your wishes, messages, flowers, and cards that I walked into. As they fill up my home, your love fills up my heart. So thankful."

"@monkeybarind - all the ups to you for making my quick trip back home to Delhi turn into a grand celebration with all the pieces of my heart and childhood together in one place.

@zahaanqureshi," the gratitude note concluded.

In the pictures, Sanjana can be seen enjoying her birthday with her family and friends. In one of the images, she can be seen cutting the cake and sharing it with everyone.

Fans bombarded the comment section with love and good wishes.

A user wrote, "Love you kizie basu"

Another fan commented, "Happy birthday my beautiful girl."

Netizens also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjana has been seen in films like 'Dhak Dhak', 'Dil Bechara' and 'Kadak Singh'.

