"Your smile can light up any room": Mouni Roy showers love for bestie Mandira Bedi on her b'day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt note for bestie Mandira Bedi as she turned 51 on Saturday.

Mouni shared a string of pictures with Mandira with a caption that read, "My dearest M, I was going through our pictures and realised what a wonderful friendship we have had. What beautiful memories we have made together. All the trips, this entire journey has been so wonderful. On this special day, I want to take a moment to wish you a very happy birthday! You are an amazing person and an inspiration to me. Your talent, grace, and dedication to your craft have made you one of the most respected artist in the country. Your ability to balance your career and motherhood is truly admirable and inspiring."

Talking about Mandira's special qualities, Mouni wrote, "But what makes you truly remarkable is the kindness and generosity you show to everyone around you. You have a heart of gold and a smile that can light up any room. Your friendship is something that I cherish dearly and I feel blessed to have you in my life."

The birthday post continued, "As you celebrate your birthday today, I want to wish you all the happiness, love, and success that you deserve. May your dreams continue to soar high and may you achieve all that you set out to do. May you always find joy and contentment in the simple things of life and may your heart be filled with gratitude for all the blessings that come your way. May this day be filled with lots of love, laughter, and wonderful memories that you will cherish for a lifetime. Here's to many more happy and healthy years.. With love & warm wishes-M."

For the unversed, Mandira played a cupid and matchmaker for Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mandira's husband Raj, who was a filmmaker by profession, passed away after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021. The shock of his sudden demise left everyone shattered.

Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their boy Veer in 2011. Later they adopted a baby girl called Tara.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor