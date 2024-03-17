Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Arrested by Noida Police

Noida Police arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake poisoning case. Last year, Noida Police had registered an FIR in Sector 39, today Elvish Yadav was called for questioning after which he was arrested.

Forensic reports had earlier confirmed the presence of snake venom in samples collected from the party held at a banquet hall in Noida's Sector 51 on November 3 last year. Elvish Yadav often lands in controversies. Just a few days back, he made headlines for allegedly attacking YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern.