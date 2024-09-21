YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and Wife Juli Lbr Welcome Baby Boy, Share First Photos on Instagram (See Pics)

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife, Juli Lbr, have welcomed a baby boy into their family. Rathee shared the joyful news on Instagram on Saturday, posting two photos of himself with the newborn. In one, Rathee smiles at the camera while holding his son, while the second shows the baby sleeping peacefully.

"Welcoming our little baby boy to the world," Rathee wrote in the caption, adding hashtags of the baby’s name and #baby, along with a black heart emoji.

The post drew congratulatory messages from celebrities and social media users alike. Actress Dia Mirza commented, “Love and blessings to the little one,” while Richa Chadha wrote, “Congratulations and all the love in the world to you guys,” followed by a heart emoji.