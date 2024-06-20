YouTubers Dhruv Rathee and Gaurav Taneja Engage in Intense Social Media Spat Over 'India' vs. 'Bharat'; Check Complete X Thread Here

Famous YouTubers Dhruv Rathee and Gaurav Taneja have engaged in an intense social media spat following a viral post regarding the terms 'India' and 'Bharat'. The dispute began after spiritual leader Sadhguru shared his views on the matter, triggering a war of words between the two influencers.

We should have reclaimed the name ‘Bharat’ when the British left our shores. A name will not do everything but it is important the country is named in a way that reverberates in everyone’s heart. Even though the Nation means everything to us, the word ‘India’ has no meaning. If… https://t.co/ycsRZz2zGK — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 18, 2024

The conflict started when Sadhguru expressed his opinion on the announcement by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to use both 'India' and 'Bharat' in textbooks. "We should have reclaimed the name ‘Bharat’ when the British left our shores. A name will not do everything, but it is important that the country is named in a way that reverberates in everyone’s heart. Even though the Nation means everything to us, the word ‘India’ has no meaning. If we are unable or unwilling to change the name of the Nation officially, it is time we at least bring ‘Bharat’ into our daily parlance. Younger generations must know that Bharat existed long before India was born. Congratulations @ncert."

Reacting to Sadhguru's post, Dhruv Rathee criticized the spiritual leader, accusing him of pursuing an "Anti-India agenda". "Everyone knows that both India and Bharat are written in our constitution, but just for politics, you are playing this dirty game of divide and rule," Dhruv Rathee commented.

No controversy can save your dying “career” Gaurav, not even exploiting your kids for drama.



You gotta make valuable content for that. Let me suggest my YouTube Blueprint course if you need help. Good luck :) pic.twitter.com/19SR2a2LIG — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) June 20, 2024

In response, Gaurav Taneja criticized Dhruv Rathee for his reaction to Sadhguru's post and labeled him a 'Dictator'. "Why can’t different opinions exist on the internet? Why do some foreigners want to control all content on the internet? #Dictator," Taneja posted.

Dhruv Rathee retaliated by mocking Taneja's career and shared data indicating a decline in Taneja's followers. "No controversy can save your dying 'career', Gaurav, not even exploiting your kids for drama," Dhruv Rathee responded. He also suggested Taneja take his YouTube Blueprint course for help with content creation.

The exchange continued with Taneja questioning Rathee's understanding of earning a livelihood honestly. "How would you know the joy of bread earned honestly, brother?" Taneja posted in Hindi.

The controversy sparked by the social media post has the potential to escalate as both YouTubers continue to respond to each other's comments on various platforms.