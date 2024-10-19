"You've given me everything": Sunny Deol receives heartwarming birthday wish from son Karan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Wishes have been pouring in as actor Sunny Deol turned a year older on Saturday. Joining the list, the Gadar 2 actor's son Karan Deol penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his dad.

Karan shared a priceless picture with Sunny on his Instagram handle along with a note.

The note read, "Happy birthday Papa! You've been there for me through everything and stood by me. You've given me everything and more. Each memory more cherished than the other. Happy Birthday! I love you."

A while ago, Sunny's Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel posted a birthday wish for him.

She dropped a video of the duo cutting and they were seen relishing a cake and then giving tight hug to each other.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy bday 2 SAKINA Ki JAAN n HINDUSTAN KI SHAAN darling TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol lucky me 2 26 years of knowing u behind d cameras n that man is a complete sweetheart n gentleman!!Cherish this bond of sheer respect, love n admiration!! From then till (infinity emoji) !Ur SAKINA always."

Further extending the birthday wishes, Kajol also penned a birthday wish for Sunny.

She wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy happy birthday to the man, the truck thrower, the strong man."

On Sunny's big day, the makers of his highly anticipated film 'Jaat' made an announcement.

The announcement includes a striking first-look poster and the film's official title, promising a thrilling ride for audiences.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama.

The first look poster features Deol in a commanding and intense pose, perfectly setting the stage for the film's dynamic narrative.

Sunny Deol, renowned for his powerful performances and magnetic screen presence, is collaborating with Malineni, a director acclaimed for seamlessly blending intense action with compelling storytelling.

The cast of 'Jaat' also includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

The film is backed by leading production companies. The music is composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi takes charge of cinematography.

Apart from this, Sunny Deol has recently wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

The film is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film. Interestingly, Sunny will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947'.

He also has the war film 'Border 2' in his kitty.

