Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Vishal-starrer 'Laththi'

Chennai, April 4 Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja is to score the music for director Vinoth Kumar's upcoming action thriller 'Laththi', featuring actor Vishal in the lead.

Making the announcement on Monday, actor Vishal tweeted, "Elated to have our lovely combo back for the 12th time in my career. Welcoming our little maestro and my good friend Yuvan Shankar Raja onboard for 'Laththi'."

Vishal has great faith in Yuvan Shankar Raja's background score and has often referred to his music as being a big pillar of strength for his films.

The film, which has two cinematographers Balasubramaniam and Balakrishna Thota working on it, has fights choreographed by Peter Hain.

Work on the film is progressing at a brisk pace after Vishal, who had gone to Kerala for the treatment of injuries he had sustained while shooting the climax scene, returned and resumed work.

