Yuvanraj Nethrun Passes Away: Noted Tamil Actor Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Popular Tamil television actor Yuvanraj Nethran, better known as Nethran, passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer on Tuesday (December 3). He was 45.According to media reports, he was battling cancer since the last six months. Nethran is survived by his wife, Deepa Murugan, and their two daughters, Anchana and Abeneya.

Nethran, who began his career as a child artist, has left behind a legacy spanning over 25 years in the Tamil TV industry. He was a part of shows like Singappenne and Ranjithame.Beyond acting, Nethran won several reality shows, including Masthana Masthana, Boys Vs Girls Season 2, and Super Kudumbam Seasons 1 and 2. He also made appearances in the dance reality show Jodi No. 1.Nethran's wife, Deepa Nethran, is also a prominent figure in the Tamil TV industry. She is best known for her popular Zee5 show Ninaithaale Inikkum. In April 2024, they celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.

