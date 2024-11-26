Yuvraj Vijan Reflects on His Jigra Debut; Vasan Bala Made It Easy for Me to Give My Best, Says Actor

Debutant actor Yuvraj Vijan, who recently made his acting debut in the highly anticipated film Jigra, has shared heartfelt praise for his director, Vasan Bala, calling him not only a "brilliant director" but also an "amazing human being." Yuvraj, who plays the role of Tony Bhatia in the film, spoke about his enriching experience working with the acclaimed director and his talented co-stars, including Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.

Reflecting on his first acting project, Yuvraj praised Vasan Bala's leadership and the supportive atmosphere he created on set. "I think it was brilliant work from Vasan Sir because he's not just an excellent director, but also an amazing human being," Yuvraj said. "He made it easy for me to give my best because he was patient. He knew it was my first project, and the environment he created on set—not just for me, but for every actor—was conducive."

For Yuvraj, the key to delivering an effective performance lies in the atmosphere on set, and he believes the director plays a pivotal role in shaping that environment. "As an actor, you need an environment that's conducive for you to give your best. For that, the props only go to the director, I feel. The set is conducted according to the temperament of the director, and this set was honestly so nice and so brilliant," he explained. "Everyone was so understanding, the whole direction team was so helpful, and that really, really helped me a lot."

The young actor also praised Vasan Bala's experience and his ability to manage challenges effectively on set. "I saw many times how Vasan Sir knew how to get around things, you know. If there was something not working, he knew how to overcome the hiccups and still get what he needed out of the scene. That's an exceptional quality that I think comes only with experience and I hope to inculcate it in my work and become a better actor"

In Jigra, Yuvraj Vijan plays Tony Bhatia, a character who finds himself in a perilous situation where he meets Ankur (Vedang Raina) and is eventually rescued from prison by Satya (Alia Bhatt). Yuvraj's performance, alongside Alia Bhatt’s stellar portrayal of Satya, has been widely appreciated, with critics praising the dynamic between the characters and their compelling screen presence.