Zaheer Khan's son enjoys a fun day out on the cricket field, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Former Indian cricket star Zaheer Khan seems to be enjoying his life as a father. The cricket star gave fans a glimpse of a happy day spent with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge, and their little son on the cricket field.

Taking to his Instagram, Zaheer posted a series of adorable pictures featuring his wife and their son, Fatehsinh, enjoying a quiet and playful day outdoors.

In one of the photos, little Fatehsinh can be seen looking completely at ease on the ground, happily playing while his parents sit close by on the grass.

Along with the pictures, the former cricketer added a caption that read, "Day out on the cricket field."

In no time, fans filled the comments section with love and cute messages.

One user wrote, "Wow!! The little one is crossing the boundaries," while another said, "Boundary ke andar aane ki taiyari kar raha hai," joking about the toddler's early connection to cricket.

Zaheer and Sagarika often share small glimpses of their son with their fans. Earlier, on Father's Day, Sagarika revealed the first photo showing Fatehsinh's face, giving fans a closer look at the baby.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan tied the knot in November 2017, with an intimate ceremony marking the beginning of their life together.

This year, their family grew with the arrival of their first child, Fatehsinh Khan, bringing immense joy after eight wonderful years of marriage. They shared the joyous news in a joint Instagram post, accompanied by adorable pictures of their baby as they held him with love in their arms.

