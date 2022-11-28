Zain Khan visits his old school in Srinagar, meets his first art teacher

Mumbai, Nov 28 Zain Khan Durrani, who is now seen in the web series 'Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy', took a small break and went back to his home town in Kashmir where he visited his school Burn Hall in Srinagar. He got nostalgic meeting the teachers and looking at the playground where he played during his school days.

He said: "I went back to my school after almost 15 years. The last time was when I said goodbye to the school with my shirt full of wishes and signs by teachers and students. I may still have that shirt."

Zain made his debut with the film 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz', and later did 'Bell Bottom', 'Shikara', and many more.

He further added on how it was to meet his teachers and especially his first art teacher.

He shared: "Going there again was an emotional experience, so many memories came rushing back. It almost felt like I went back in time as if it had stopped for all those years. To have met those teachers who were there, who had taught me, the fact that they remembered me in such detail and so vividly. I even met my first theatre art teacher. It was like life came full circle. Those who know Burn Hall know how the emotional bond we have. The Alma Mater that made us who we are today."

'Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy' is a story about India's secret agent in Pakistan and how he fights against all the odds for his nation.

Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, the web series features Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Zoya Afroz in prominent roles. The entire plot revolves around a spy and historical events that took place in the 60s.

'Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy' is streaming on ZEE5

