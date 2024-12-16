Zakir Hussain Death: Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Pay Tribute to the Maestro

Zakir Husain, a renowned classical musician, passed away at 73 on Sunday night, marking a significant loss for the music and entertainment industry. Many prominent figures are struggling to accept his death, mourning the loss of one of the finest tabla maestros. Amitabh Bachchan expressed his sorrow by saying, "A genius...an unmatched maestro...an immeasurable loss...Zakir Hussain...has left us."

Renowned music composer singer AR Rahman took X and wrote a long note with Zakir Husain picture and wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss (sic).”Kamal Haasan shared a throwback picture with Hussain on X along with a heartfelt note, “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you.

Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar posted and express his condolence by saying, "very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti". Kareena Kapoor also took social media and posted throwback pic on Instagram saying, “Maestro forever.”

Grammy-winner Ricky Kej said, “Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing-on of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature, and for being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon. Kareena Kapoor posted on Instagram saying, “Maestro forever.”

National Award-winning actor Nithya Menen remembered Zakir Hussain with these words, "There is one regret I will have - that the day actually won't come where I see this extraordinary artist performing live. What a special soul, with an unadulterated connection to the divine. A true artist. Who didn't take himself so seriously? Such playfulness and lightness in his music and yet, an undeniable intensity that made me forget to breathe. With a classical instrument, he somehow created comedy, made you laugh, and simultaneously marvel at his enormous talent. One of my two favorite people. Both gone now.”

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday, December 16. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU as his condition deteriorated. Reports of his death had circulated earlier, prompting his sister, Khursheed, to tell the news agency PTI that Hussain was "very very critical" but "very much breathing at the moment."