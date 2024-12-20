Zakir Hussain Funeral: Tabla Maestro's Laid To Rest In San Francisco, USA (Watch Video)

Days after Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away, he was laid to rest in San Francisco. As reported by the news agency PTI, Hussain’s funeral was held in the US city on Thursday. Among others, drummer Anandan Sivamani attended the last rites and paid his tributes to Zakir Hussain.. Hussain, one of the world’s most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73. Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.

As news spread about the death of the loved musician, a distinctive figure with his broad smile, curly locks that kept rhythm with the rapid, blurry movement of his fingers on the tabla, the tributes poured in. "He was a bridge between the musical traditions of India and the West. I had the privilege of conferring the Padma Vibhushan upon him. I convey my deepest condolences to members of his family and his countless admirers," President Droupadi Murmu said in her message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Hussain "brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm". "Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity. His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," the PM wrote on X.The percussionist, who was also a composer and dabbled in acting, received the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. "The King, in whose hands Rhythm became Magic, has left us... RIP my dearest Zakir. We will meet again," Shakti founding member John McLaughlin said on Instagram.

