Zakir Khan to perform at Madison Square Garden: 'Itne toh maine khwab dekhe bhi nahi the jo poore ho rhe hain'

Mumbai, June 22 Stand-up star Zakir Khan is the first Indian to perform at the Madison Square Garden in March, 2024. He says more dreams are coming true than what he had dreamt.

Subsequent to this showcase, he is also expected to perform at iconic venues such as Sydney Opera and Palais Theatre later this year.

Zakir said: "The Sydney Opera House and Madison Square Garden...just uttering these names gives me goosebumps. These legendary venues have played host to some of the greatest performers in history, and to get an opportunity to be counted among them is a dream come true.

"Itne toh maine khwab dekhe bhi nahi the jo poore ho rhe hain."

"It is humbling to realise that I would stand in the footsteps of giants and make people laugh from those hallowed stages. None of this would have been possible without the unrelenting support and love of my incredible fans, who have stood by me through thick and thin from my beginning years."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor