'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection Day 1: Check out how much Vicky, Sara's film minted on opening day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Box office day 1 report card of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is out and the film has taken a flying start.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has raked in Rs 5.49 crore on day 1 at the Indian box office.

"#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1... Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] Rs 2 cr start... Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push... Fri Rs 5.49 cr. #India biz. The *national chains* contributed a healthy Rs 3.35 cr on Day 1... #PVR: 1.54 cr #INOX: 1.11 cr #Cinepolis: 70 lacs," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1664856438534201344

"ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun... The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB," he added.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple.

Earlier, Vicky described his excitement for the movie saying, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

"I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it," added Sara.

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like 'Luka Chupi' and 'Mimi', also shared his thoughts on the film.

He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout."

Producer Dinesh Vijan shared, "I truly believe in Laxman's innate ability to understand emotions. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films - Luka Chuppi and Mimi, this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together."

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor