Zarine Khan funeral: Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Sanjay Khan, more B-town celebs mourn demise of actress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : The Bollywood celebrities mourned the loss of actress Zarine Khan, mother of actors Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, who passed away in Mumbai on Friday.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan attended the last rites of Zarine Khan, the mother of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. He was spotted wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, and a cream cap to the funeral. The actor appeared heartbroken over the demise of Zarine Khan.

He was also spotted with his ex-wife Sussanne, and son Hridaan Khan.

Bobby Deol was also spotted entering the residence of Zarine Khan to pay his last respects. He donned a half-blue shirt and denim jeans for the event.

Bollywood actress Kajol also paid her last respects to the actress by visiting Zareen Khan's house. She was dressed in an all-white outfit for the visit.

Zarine Khan's husband, Sanjay Khan and son Zayed Khan led the final rites of the actress in Juhu crematorium in Mumbai.

Aly Goni and Jasmine were also spotted exiting from Zarine Khan's residence after paying their final respects.

Late actor Pankaj Dheer's son Niketan Dheer also arrived at the Juhu crematorium to pay tribute to the late actress Zarine Khan. He donned a black shirt and a denim jeans for the visit.

Sussanne Khan was seen carrying her mother's body along with her son and sisters, and she couldn't take her eyes off her mother's face.

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

