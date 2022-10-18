Zayn Ibad Khan is learning how to be romantic from his 'Aashiqana' character

Mumbai, Oct 18 Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the role of Yash in the streaming show, 'Aashiqana 2', shared that he is learning the ropes of romance from his character, in real life.

Sharing about the new season and the new journey of Yash, Zayn Ibad Khan said in a statement, "Since he is in love with Chikki, Yash is experiencing new things and is undergoing changes in 'Aashiqana' season 2. It is also making him unlearn old ideologies which were inculcated in him by Daadi. In season 2, he has become more open. It is something I hold in common with the character, being open to new things".

The second season of the show takes the unusual love story of Yash and Chikki forward in terms of the narrative as their relationship evolves.

The actor further mentioned, "I am also learning how to be romantic from Yash. He is one big romantic guy, even if he does not show it in conventional ways. In this season, we go one notch higher in the romance quotient".

Directed and produced by Gul Khan, the new season explores the marital chapter of Yash and Chikki's life, where Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey play two souls in love and war with each other. The show is available to stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

