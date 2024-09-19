Zayn Malik announces 'Stairway to the Sky' tour: First solo outing since 'One Direction'

Washington [US], September 19 : Zayn Malik is set to embark on his highly anticipated first solo tour, titled 'Stairway to the Sky.'

The former One Direction star made the exciting announcement during a surprise appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on September 18, as per People magazine.

In a playful reveal, Malik, 31, emerged from behind the curtain wearing a black leather jacket, coffee mug in hand and took over Fallon's laptop to perform his new single, 'Stardust,' from his latest album, 'Room Under the Stairs', released on May 17.

He then dropped a note on Fallon's desk, which the host read aloud to the audience.

"Hey Jimmy, great to see you, mate," Malik's note began.

"I'm going on my first-ever tour this autumn. So maybe when you're done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway to the Sky tour across the US and UK," the note read as per People magazine.

The intimate 11-city tour kicks off on October 23 in San Francisco, CA, and includes stops in major cities such as Las Vegas, Washington, DC, and New York City, before heading to the UK for additional shows.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DADxhosOKX6/

The North American leg will conclude on November 2 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

After a short break, Malik will perform in Edinburgh, UK, on November 20, with subsequent stops in Leeds, Manchester, London, Wolverhampton, and Newcastle, wrapping up the tour on December 3.

Presale tickets for the "Stairway to the Sky" tour will be available starting September 19, with general sales opening on September 21 at 11 am local time through his official website, inzayn.com.

Tour Dates:

- October 23, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

- October 25, 2024 - Las Vegas, CA - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

- October 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

- October 30, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

- November 2, 2024 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

- November 20, 2024 - Edinburgh, UK - O2 Academy

- November 23, 2024 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

- November 24, 2024 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

- November 26, 2024 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

- November 29, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wolverhampton The Halls

- December 3, 2024 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

Earlier this year, Malik held his first solo headlining gig at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire, a milestone since his departure from One Direction.

The performance featured tracks from 'Room Under the Stairs', and Malik described the night as "unforgettable," as per People magazine.

In heartfelt moments during the concert, he expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and said, "I missed this."

