Zayn Marie Khan talks about her 'morally balanced yet very ambitious' role in 'Illegal 3'

Mumbai, May 23 Actress Zayn Marie Khan, who plays the role of Zoya Ahmed in the upcoming legal thriller web series 'Illegal 3' has given insights into her character, calling it 'morally balanced yet very ambitious'.

Talking about her character, Zayn shared: "I believe Zoya is a character that the audience will easily connect with. She is morally balanced yet very ambitious, making her intriguing due to this balance. There are many high-drama scenes between her and Neha’s character."

"Zoya fought her way up in a cutthroat industry, and through sheer hard work, she is determined to prove herself. In this way, her character is very relatable. I am grateful to Sahir for giving me the opportunity to play such an intriguing character," said Zoya, who has also starred in the web series 'Made In Heaven'.

Speaking on the impact of the series on society, Zyan added: "One thing I always feel that people should keep in mind is that the show is one particular case scenario and it's not necessary that this would happen everywhere. Additionally, because the show is talking about domestic abuse, abuse of relationships, etc and there’s a great amount of responsibility that comes to us artists involved, but I also feel as an audience we are also responsible for the way in which we consume the media."

In the third season, Zayn essays the role of Zoya, a lawyer and the rival of Niharika (played by Neha Sharma).

The show also stars Neha, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Neil Bhoopalam, and Satyadeep Mishra in the lead roles.

Directed by Sahir Raza, "Illegal 3" will air on JioCinema from May 29.

