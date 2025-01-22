Zeenat Aman Faces Health Scare; Veteran Actress Chokes On Her Blood Pressure Medicine

Actor Zeenat Aman, narrowly escaped death after she choked on her medicine on Tuesday. In a long note on Instagram, she mentioned that her blood pressure medication lodged in her throat and she was struggling to breathe. She called her son Zahaan Khan for help and finally reached out to a doctor. The whole incident taught her a life lesson, which she shared with her followers. On January 21, Zeenat Aman was shooting at a studio in Andheri East. When she came home, she tended to her pet dog Lily and carried on with her night rituals. When she took her blood pressure tablet, it lodged in her throat, making it difficult to breathe.

"At the risk of sounding like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, allow me to share with you what happened last night (sic)," she began her note.Explaining how she suffered, she wrote, "I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch. There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow. I could still breathe, but it was restricted. I took another drink of water, and then another and another, until the glass was empty but the pill remained stuck (sic)."

She explained that she was home with a dog and five cats when she panicked. While she reached out to her doctor, she couldn't get through to him. She then called her son, Zahaan Khan, who rushed to be by her side. Assuring that there was no dramatic end to the story, she wrote, "Zahaan landed up, we finally got through to the doctor who said it would dissolve in time, and I spent the next few hours sipping warm water and waiting (sic)."

Using the pill as a metaphor in the situation, she shared an important lesson she learnt. "There will always be difficult times in one’s life that demands less action and more patience. The pill is a metaphor for that situation. It was all I could think about, it’s discomfort was intense, I sought solutions from others, but ultimately all I could do was practice patience and control over my own fears. And then when it dissolved - it was good for me (sic)," she remarked.She added, "Sometimes it’s important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint and equanimity (sic)."Zeenat Aman's Instagram is a potpourri of interesting stories, anecdotes, throwback pictures and important lessons that will help you navigate everyday life with ease.



