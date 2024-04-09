Zeenat Aman's relationship advice: 'Live together before getting married'

Mumbai, April 9 Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared a relationship advice, saying she strongly recommends live-in together before getting married.

Taking to Instagram, the actress known for her work in movies like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' and 'Dostana' shared a string of pictures with her furry friend Lily.

The snaps show Zeenat wearing a white and green floral shirt, and a white skirt. She is sitting in a garden and playing with her dog.

The post is captioned as: "Two birds, one post! First, by popular demand, here's my madcap Lily having a caper in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good ole desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow, and the reason that I am a firm advocate of pet rescue and adoption."

"On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married," she said in the post.

Zeenat further revealed that she has given the same advice to her sons-- Azaan and Zahaan.

"This is the same advice l've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test," the post read.

"It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?" she further said in the post.

"I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about "living in sin" but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?," concluded Zeenat.

--IANS

