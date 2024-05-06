Zendaya laughs off meme linking Spider-Man to tennis roles

Washington [US], May 6 : Zendaya has recently found herself at the centre of a viral meme linking female leads from the 'Spider-Man' franchise to roles as tennis players.

The meme humorously highlights Zendaya, alongside Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, transitioning from their roles in superhero films to portray tennis stars on screen.

According to CNN, Zendaya recently appeared for an interview to discuss her latest film 'Challengers,' along with co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

When asked about the meme and the trend of female leads moving from 'Spidey love to tennis love,' Zendaya responded with a touch of amusement, stating, "Maybe it's some prophecy I need to fulfil. It's quite funny, isn't that?"

Zendaya, who plays a champion tennis player turned coach in 'Challengers,' reflected on the peculiar connection between the 'Spider-Man' franchise and tennis roles.

Despite the light-hearted nature of the meme, Zendaya acknowledged the coincidence, remarking, "I guess it worked out for all of them."

As per CNN, the meme references Kirsten Dunst, who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the early 2000s Spider-Man trilogy before starring in the tennis-themed film 'Wimbledon.'

Emma Stone, another 'Spider-Man' alum, took on the role of Gwen Stacy before transitioning to portray real-life tennis pro-Billie Jean King in 'Battle of the Sexes.'

Zendaya herself gained recognition as Michelle 'MJ' Jones in the Spider-Man films, marking her place in the franchise before taking on the role of a tennis player in 'Challengers.'

'Challengers' explores a complex love triangle involving Zendaya's character and her co-stars, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

