Zendaya pays tribute to late legendary singer Ronnie Spector

After learning about iconic singer Ronnie Spector's demise, actor Zendaya penned an emotional note on Instagram.

"This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she's not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There's not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through," Zendaya, who is set to portray Spector in a movie about the musician's life, wrote.

In her note, Zendaya stated that she felt honoured to meet and interact with Spector.

"Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life.Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast," she added.

Zendaya hopes to "make Spector proud".

"I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie," she concluded.

Spector, best known for hits 'Be My Baby, Baby I Love You' and 'Walking in the Rain' among others, passed away at the age of 78 after a brief battle with cancer. She breathed her last on January 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

