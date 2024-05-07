Zendaya stuns Met Gala with surprise second look in in vintage Givenchy couture

New York [US], May 7 : Amidst the glittering lights of New York City, the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art played host to the illustrious Met Gala, marking its grand return to the fashion calendar on the first Monday of May (early Tuesday morning in India).

As anticipation soared, attendees and fashion enthusiasts alike braced themselves for a dazzling spectacle, eager to witness the sartorial extravaganza unfold.

In a surprising twist, Zendaya, graced the Met Gala carpet not once but twice, captivating onlookers with her mesmerizing ensembles.

With each look meticulously curated to align with the gala's theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' Zendaya effortlessly stole the spotlight.

For her second appearance on the Met Gala carpet, Zendaya opted for a striking ensemble, a billowing black skirt paired with an off-the-shoulder, period-style long-sleeve top, courtesy of Givenchy couture from 1996, reported People magazine.

Adorned with a bouquet of vibrant roses, her attire exuded an aura of elegance and sophistication, capturing the essence of the gala with unparalleled finesse.

However, it was Zendaya's debut look that truly set fashion goals- a peacock-inspired gown by Maison Margiela's John Galliano.

Radiating grace and poise, Zendaya's ensemble paid homage to the theme with its kaleidoscope of colours, reminiscent of the majestic plumage of a peacock. With each step, she commanded attention, her beauty and grace leaving a lasting impression on attendees and fashion aficionados alike.

But Zendaya's metamorphosis didn't end with her attire; her beauty look was equally enchanting. With smoky eyes and maroon lipstick accentuating her features, she exuded confidence and allure, captivating all who crossed her path.

Prior to gracing the Met Gala carpet, Zendaya dazzled at Anna Wintour's famed pre-Met dinner, setting the stage for the fashion extravaganza that would ensue. Clad in a white vintage lace gown adorned with delicate butterflies, she foreshadowed the elegance and sophistication that would define her presence at the gala.

Indeed, this year's Met Gala was a celebration of fashion's rich tapestry, with the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' taking centre stage. From the timeless creations of Elsa Schiaparelli to the iconic designs of Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, attendees were treated to a visual feast of sartorial splendour, offering a fresh perspective on fashion history.

With co-chairs including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, the Met Gala promised a star-studded affair, attracting luminaries from the worlds of fashion, film, and music.

