Zendaya's tennis drama 'Challengers' set for OTT release

Washington [US], September 12 : The highly anticipated tennis romance drama 'Challengers', directed by Luca Guadagnino and featuring Zendaya, will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting September 19, 2024.

The announcement was made via Prime Video's platform, which noted, "Coming to Prime in 8 days."

According to Deadline, the streaming dates are subject to minor adjustments.

'Challengers' revolves around Tashi Duncan, portrayed by Zendaya, a former tennis prodigy who has transitioned into a formidable coach. The film explores Tashi's complex world both on and off the court as she navigates her role as the spouse of a champion who is currently struggling with a losing streak.

The narrative intensifies when her husband, played by Mike Faist, is set to face Patrick (Josh O'Connor), a once-prominent player and Tashi's ex-boyfriend. The plot thickens as past and present conflicts intertwine, prompting Tashi to question the cost of victory.

The film had its theatrical debut in the US on April 26, 2024, and subsequently became available on PVOD on May 17.

It made its streaming debut on MGM+ on July 29 and has reportedly grossed over USD 94 million globally at the box office. Guadagnino directed the film from a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes.

Produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor, 'Challengers' also features music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Bernard Bellew serves as the executive producer of the film, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, Zendaya is also in early discussions to star in 'The Drama' with Robert Pattinson. 'The Drama' will be directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli of 'Dream Scenario' fame.

While the plot details are still under wraps, Variety earlier reported that the story is a romance with an unexpected twist before the wedding day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor