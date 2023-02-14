'Zindagi bhar nahi bhoolegi': Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

She had a film named after her even before she hit her career's peak, was being parodied when she was still active, and is the only Indian film actress who has a song to her played at the Olympics. That was the spell of Madhubala, whose angelic features, beguiling yet enigmatic smile, and incandescent beauty, coupled with her restrained but undeniable talent, made her part of some of Hindi cinema's most iconic films.

While she is imprinted in the hearts and minds of film-watchers as the winsome, entrancing but star-crossed Anarkali of "Mughal-e-Azam"

