'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' reunion: Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay hint at possible sequel

New Delhi [India], January 22 : Fans of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' have been eagerly awaiting a sequel since the film's release in 2011.

The beloved movie, which explored friendship, adventure, and self-discovery, captured hearts with its unforgettable performances by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol.

Recently, the trio sparked hopes of a sequel when they posted a video that has left fans buzzing with excitement.

The video uploaded on social media, shows the three actors during an off-screen reunion, casually reflecting on something they seem to admire.

Abhay Deol, holding his chin with a subtle smile, is the first to react, followed by Hrithik Roshan, who exclaims, "Unbelievable," while looking in the same direction. Farhan Akhtar then adds, "Outstanding."

The camera then turns revealing that the trio is gazing at a copy of 'The Three Musketeers', which is fitting given their on-screen personas as the "Three Musketeers" of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan Akhtar posted the video on social media with the caption, "@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFHoQdbir9b/

This reference to their director Zoya Akhtar has only fueled speculation about a possible sequel, who helmed the hit 2011 movie.

Fans quickly filled the comment section, expressing their hopes for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2', and even shared their excitement for a potential road trip adventure with the trio.

One user wrote, "Petition to make ZNMD-2". Another fan wrote, "Oh wow ..... please make this happen".

Reacting to the video post, Zoya Akhtar also replied, "Yes the universe is speaking to me," with a laughing emoticon.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' remains one of Bollywood's most cherished films. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie follows three friendsArjun (Hrithik Roshan), Imran , and Kabir (Abhay Deol), on a transformative road trip across Spain.

The film is famous for its breathtaking landscapes, and thrilling adventures like skydiving, running with bulls, and diving into self-realization.

The ensemble cast also included Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif, making it a star-studded hit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor