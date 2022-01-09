Zoya Akhtar wishes brother Farhan with sweet birthday note

Director-producer Zoya Akhtar showered her younger brother Farhan Akhtar with love as he turned 48 on Sunday.

Zoya shared a black and white picture featuring herself in a conversation with Farhan.

Sharing the picture, Zoya wrote, "Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar."

The hit brother-sister duo has worked together in several films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', and 'Luck By Chance'.

The duo will soon start the shooting schedule of one of the most anticipated films -- 'Jee Le Zaraa', a road trip film starring the three leading ladies of cinema -- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

With the film 'Jee Le Zaraa', Farhan would be returning to the director's chair. Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti.

The film will go on floors in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor