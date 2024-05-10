Zoya Hussain on working with Manoj Bajpayee: 'Was intimidated at first'

Mumbai, May 10 Zoya Hussain, who won accolades for her first film 'Mukkabaaz' and has been showcasing her acting skills since then in different projects, will now be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the film 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

The actress revealed that she was "scared and intimidated at first" when she started working with him.

Speaking about her experience of working with Manoj, Hussain said, "I was very scared and intimidated at first. But I feel fortunate to be a part of this film, to work with such great producers, such great actors, and such a talented director. It was truly a special experience."

The actress noted that "Manoj sir... is incredibly generous, large-hearted and so motivating for everyone."

She added: "You will never feel small or junior in front of him. You really feel you are an equal part of something."

The 'Bhaiyya ji' trailer, which was released on Thursday in Mumbai, has been garnering a lot of attention and appreciation.

The film is about a man who stands up for his family and seeks to avenge the wrongs meted out to his loved ones.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film has Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and also features Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma and Zoya Hussain.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is set to release in cinemas on May 24.

