Fact Check: 2023 Firecracker Incident at ‘Tiger 3’ Screening in Maharashtra Misrepresented as ‘Pushpa 2’ Event
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2024 06:40 PM2024-12-09T18:40:13+5:302024-12-09T18:41:22+5:30
Created By: Factly Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com A viral video circulating on social media claims to show fans of the ...
|Claim Review : Fans of the movie Pushpa 2 set off firecrackers inside a cinema theatre during its screening.
|Claimed By : Social Media User
|Fact Check : False
Created By: Factly
Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com
A viral video circulating on social media claims to show fans of the movie Pushpa 2 bursting firecrackers inside a cinema during its screening. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.
Fact: A reverse image search of keyframes by Factly led them to an NDTV report dated November 13, 2023, which revealed that the incident actually took place during a screening of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 at Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on November 12, 2023.
The fireworks set off near the seating area caused a stampede-like situation, prompting police investigation. Additionally, the Times of India reported that the Malegaon police registered a case against unknown individuals under the Maharashtra Police Act. In conclusion, the viral video, which was mistakenly linked to Pushpa 2, actually pertains to a firecracker incident during a Tiger 3 screening.
#Maharashtra | #Malegaon police registers case against unknown persons under sections 112 and 117 of Maharashtra Police Act after a viral video showing Salman Khan fans bursting firecrackers during the screening of 'Tiger 3' inside a movie theater emerged. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/crGUHP8CcD— TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) November 13, 2023
This story was originally published by Factly and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.