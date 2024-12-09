Fact Check: 2023 Firecracker Incident at ‘Tiger 3’ Screening in Maharashtra Misrepresented as ‘Pushpa 2’ Event

Claim Review : Fans of the movie Pushpa 2 set off firecrackers inside a cinema theatre during its screening. Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

Created By: Factly

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

A viral video circulating on social media claims to show fans of the movie Pushpa 2 bursting firecrackers inside a cinema during its screening. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: A reverse image search of keyframes by Factly led them to an NDTV report dated November 13, 2023, which revealed that the incident actually took place during a screening of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 at Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on November 12, 2023.

The fireworks set off near the seating area caused a stampede-like situation, prompting police investigation. Additionally, the Times of India reported that the Malegaon police registered a case against unknown individuals under the Maharashtra Police Act. In conclusion, the viral video, which was mistakenly linked to Pushpa 2, actually pertains to a firecracker incident during a Tiger 3 screening.

#Maharashtra | #Malegaon police registers case against unknown persons under sections 112 and 117 of Maharashtra Police Act after a viral video showing Salman Khan fans bursting firecrackers during the screening of 'Tiger 3' inside a movie theater emerged. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/crGUHP8CcD — TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) November 13, 2023

This story was originally published by Factly and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

