Fact Check: 2023 Firecracker Incident at ‘Tiger 3’ Screening in Maharashtra Misrepresented as ‘Pushpa 2’ Event

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2024 06:40 PM2024-12-09T18:40:13+5:302024-12-09T18:41:22+5:30

Created By: Factly Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com A viral video circulating on social media claims to show fans of the ...

Fact Check: 2023 Firecracker Incident at ‘Tiger 3’ Screening in Maharashtra Misrepresented as ‘Pushpa 2’ Event | Fact Check: 2023 Firecracker Incident at ‘Tiger 3’ Screening in Maharashtra Misrepresented as ‘Pushpa 2’ Event

Fact Check: 2023 Firecracker Incident at ‘Tiger 3’ Screening in Maharashtra Misrepresented as ‘Pushpa 2’ Event

Claim Review : Fans of the movie Pushpa 2 set off firecrackers inside a cinema theatre during its screening.
Claimed By : Social Media User
Fact Check : False

Created By: Factly

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

A viral video circulating on social media claims to show fans of the movie Pushpa 2 bursting firecrackers inside a cinema during its screening.  This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: A reverse  image search of keyframes by Factly led them to an NDTV report dated November 13, 2023, which revealed that the incident actually took place during a screening of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 at Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on November 12, 2023. 

The fireworks set off near the seating area caused a stampede-like situation, prompting police investigation. Additionally, the Times of India reported that the Malegaon police registered a case against unknown individuals under the Maharashtra Police Act. In conclusion, the viral video, which was mistakenly linked to Pushpa 2, actually pertains to a firecracker incident during a Tiger 3 screening.

This story was originally published by Factly and republished by LokmatTimes.com  as part of the Shakti Collective.
 

Open in app
Tags :Tiger 3Pushpa 2 The RuleFirecracker explosionFilm NewsEntertainment News