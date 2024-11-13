Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Really Call Rahul Gandhi a 'Soros Agent'? The Truth Behind the Viral Tweet

Claim Review : The account in the viral screenshot is a parody handle of Donald Trump. The official handle of the US President-elect is @realDonaldTrump, while the X handle in the photo is '@thedonaldtrumph'. Claimed By : Facebook User Fact Check : False

Created By: Boom

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

Fact: The account in the viral screenshot is a parody handle of Donald Trump. The official handle of the US President-elect is @realDonaldTrump, while the X handle in the photo is '@thedonaldtrumph'.Hence, the claim made in the Facebook post is totally misleading.

Donald Trump called Rahul Gandhi a Soros agent while responding to the Congress leader’s X post congratulating him on winning the US Presidential Polls. The Republican further said “someone who betrays their own country,” and sides with “anti-India elements such as George Soros” cannot “truly support” America or his vision. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

BOOM has found out that the viral screenshot of an X post was from a parody account of Donald Trump, which trolled Rahul Gandhi by labeling him a "Soros agent." The handle '@thedonaldtrumph' explicitly identifies itself as a parody in its name. The post's caption reads: “Thank you, Indian Soros agent @RahulGandhi, but let’s be clear—someone who betrays their own country by aligning with anti-India figures like @georgesoros cannot truly support America or my vision. Best to focus on your own matters, Rahul.” It’s important to note that Trump’s official handle on X is '@realDonaldTrump'. Although Trump has criticized George Soros on X before, he has not made any posts directly mentioning Rahul Gandhi.

For context, George Soros, a billionaire hedge fund manager and founder of the Open Society Foundation, has often been critical of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In February 2023, Soros commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as “no democrat” and suggesting that the Adani controversy might “pave the way for a democratic revival” in India. In response, the BJP has accused Gandhi of being a “puppet” of Soros. Meanwhile, Trump and his Republican Party have also criticized Soros, who has supported the Democratic Party, often seen as an opponent to Trump’s administration and policies.

This story was originally published by Boom and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

