Fact Check: Does RBI Regulate Ink Color for Writing Cheques?

A post is going viral on social media platforms, claims that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the guidelines for filling out cheques. The post reads: “According to the new guidelines, cheques written in black ink will no longer be accepted from 01 January 2025, and cheques must be written in blue or green ink to be considered valid. The RBI has taken this step to prevent tampering and alteration of cheques.” The post further alleges that this information was sourced from a report published in The Times of India on 14 January 2025.

Factly conducted a relevant keyword search to verify the viral claim’s veracity. However, they did not find any credible reports indicating that the RBI has prohibited the use of black ink for filling out cheques. If the RBI had indeed issued such guidelines, it would have garnered significant media attention and been widely reported by numerous media outlets. During their search they also found no report from The Times of India supporting the viral claim. They then visited The Times of India website and reviewed its 14 January 2025 news edition, as mentioned in the claim. However, no such report was found there either.

They then visited the RBI website and reviewed its press releases, circulars, and publications. However, they did not find any information about any such guidelines. Next they conducted a keyword search on the RBI website, which led us to a report (archived link) published on 31 October 2022 titled ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ on the Cheque Truncation System. In this report, it is mentioned that: “The RBI has not prescribed specific ink colours to be used for writing cheques.” However, one should not use different coloured inks to fill out a cheque, as this may render the cheque invalid.

Responding to viral posts, on 17 January 2025, the Government of India’s official fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check, clarified (archived link) on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued any new rules prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques. It also stated that the RBI has not prescribed specific ink colours for writing cheques. To conclude it up, the RBI has not issued any guidelines specifying the ink colours to be used for filling out cheques.

