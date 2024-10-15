Fact Check: Is Ratan Tata’s Pet Dog Goa Dead? Mumbai Police Clarifies

Claim Review : Viral messages circulating on social media, particularly WhatsApp, claimed that Goa, the pet dog of the late Ratan Tata, died shortly after Tata's passing. Claimed By : Social Media Users Fact Check : False

Messages circulating on WhatsApp have falsely claimed that Goa, the dog of the late Ratan Tata, has died shortly after its owner's passing. These messages, which suggest the dog died from grief, are entirely false. Ratan Tata's dog is alive and well.

Senior Mumbai Police officer Sudhir Kudalkar, known for his commitment to animal welfare, took action after noticing the viral forwards regarding Goa. He shared a screenshot of the misleading WhatsApp message, which read, "Sad news... Tatas pet Dog GOA DIES AFTER 3 DAYS OF HIS DEATH. That's why they say that dogs are more faithful to their masters than human beings."

Police officer Sudhir Kudalkar's Instagram Post:

Kudalkar clarified the situation on Instagram, stating that he verified Goa's health with Shantanu Naidu, a close friend and aide to Tata. He confirmed that the dog is doing fine and urged the public to be cautious with unverified claims.

“A WhatsApp message is circulating about Late Ratan Tata Ji’s pet dog, Goa, passed away. I verified this with Shantanu Naidu, @suitcase_full_of_sparks who is also known as a close friend of Tata Ji and he confirmed that Goa is doing fine. Please make sure to verify facts before sharing posts,” he wrote.

Ratan Tata, a renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, passed away on October 9 due to age-related issues. He was 86 years old and had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.