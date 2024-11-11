Fact Check: Video of Crowd Chanting ‘Bobby’ After Donald Trump's Victory Speech Misleadingly Shared as ‘Modi-Modi’ Chants After US Presidential Election

Claim Review : Video of Crowd Chanting ‘Bobby’ After Donald Trump's Victory Speech Misleadingly Shared as ‘Modi-Modi’ Chants Claimed By : Youtube User Fact Check : False

Created By: Logically Facts

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

A video clip of US President-elect Donald Trump's address after his victory in the presidential election is widely circulating on social media with a claim that the crowd chanted "Modi-Modi" during Trump's speech.This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: The viral claim is false. During his victory speech, Donald Trump referred to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as “Bobby,” and the crowd responded by chanting “Bobby, Bobby.” The footage was misinterpreted on social media to suggest that chants of “Modi, Modi” were heard during Trump’s speech. There are no credible reports which verify the claim that the name of Modi was been chanted by the crowd. Hence, the claim made in Youtube Video is misleading.

To verify the authenticity of the viral claim, Logically Facts included the PBS News logo in the corner, which led them to a longer version of the video (archived here) posted by PBS NewsHour on YouTube on November 6, 2024, titled "Trump hosts election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida." At the 7:52:14 timestamp, the footage matches the viral clip. In this segment, Trump references Kennedy while stating, “I just want to say that on behalf of this great group of people—these are hardworking people, these are fantastic people—we can add a few names like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And he is going to help make America healthy again.”

Following this, the crowd chants, “Bobby, Bobby.” Trump continues, “He is a great guy, and he wants to do something, and we’re going to let him go to it. I just said, Bobby, leave the oil to me, we have more Liquid Gold oil and gas, we have more Liquid Gold than any country in the world, more than Saudi Arabia.”It is evident from the footage that the chant referred to Kennedy, commonly known as “Bobby,” an American politician and lawyer with a controversial stance on vaccines and health.

The Wall Street Journal also posted the video on its YouTube channel, where similar footage appears at the 19:33 mark. Several news outlets such as the Guardian and Time reported that the crowd chanted “Bobby, Bobby” after Trump praised Kennedy’s commitment to “make America healthy again.”



This story was originally published by Logically Facts and and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.