Fact-Check: Viral Video Misleadingly Claims Muslims Demanded England Become an Islamic State

Claim Review : A recent protest in England saw Muslims calling for the country to be declared an Islamic state. Claimed By : Facebook User Fact Check : False

Created By: Factly

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

A viral facebook post allegedly depicting a protest is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows Muslims threatening the British government to make England an Islamic country. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: Upon investigating this claim, Factly conducted an in-depth search using relevant keywords to verify its authenticity. No credible news outlets reported on any such recent protest in the UK, which would have been covered extensively if it were true. The viral video features scenes from the area around the Palace of Westminster in London, identifiable by the statue of Richard Coeur de Lion (Richard the Lionheart).

Further research led to the discovery of several videos uploaded on the YouTube channel 'takbeertv' on 19 October 2012, which depict a protest held outside the UK Parliament. These videos confirm that the footage in the viral clip belongs to the 2012 protest. The protest in question was in response to the film Innocence of Muslims, which was widely criticized by the Muslim community for depicting objectionable content about Prophet Muhammad. The images from the protest, also found on Alamy Stock Images, corroborate this timeline, confirming the protest took place on 6 October 2012.

In conclusion, the video currently circulating on social media, showing a protest in London, is an old recording from 2012 and is being misleadingly presented as a recent event demanding England become an Islamic state.

This story was originally published by Factly and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

