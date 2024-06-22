India at Paris Olympic 2024: India’s 4 × 400 Men’s Relay Team Qualify for Summer Olympic Games; Viral Video Debunked

Claim Review : Indian Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify for Paris Olympic Games 2024 in Video Claimed By : Social Media Users Fact Check : False

Does the Indian men's 4x400m relay team qualify for the Paris Olympic Games 2024? Yes, it has qualified, as did the Indian women's 4x400m relay team. A video has gone viral on social media, purportedly from the race where the men's unit booked their quota. While it is, the video is not from it.

The Indian women's and men's teams qualified the World Athletics 2024 Relay in Bahamas on May 6. However, the videos shared is widely on social media, including on X (formerly known as Twitter) are from the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary in August 2023.

Congrats 🇮🇳

India's 4 × 400 men's relay team qualified for the first time in the World finals and also broke the Asian record. No one expected them !!!

Wow what a great performance! 👍🏻👌🏻🇮🇳

Saw it several times... Goosebumps!! pic.twitter.com/j2aXV9fIwN — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 22, 2024

The women's team, consisting of Rupal Chaudhary, MR Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan, has qualified for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 after finishing runners-up in their second-round heat at the competition in Nassau, in the Caribbean country. The Indian women clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds, bettered only by the Jamaican squad, which completed the heat in 3 minutes and 28.54 seconds.

-#India's 4 × 400 women & men's relay teams came 2nd in World Atheletics Relay & qualified for #Paris Olympics

-They also broke the #Asian record

-Unfortunately, #Indian media is busy with politics or cricket, hardly any coverage

-Congratulations, boys & girls, well deserved pic.twitter.com/rJHu63M9F3 — Insightful Geopolitics (@InsightGL) June 21, 2024

Indian men's team, consisting of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob, also completed its heat as the second-best team and booked a ticket to Paris with a collective timing of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds. USA finished first, clocking 2 minutes and 59.95 seconds.

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team did remarkably well there, clocking a new Asian record in the heat (2:59.05s) and progressing to the final with a second-place finish. In the final, the Indian men stood fifth, with a time of 2:59:92.