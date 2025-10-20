Mumbai-Bihar Train Accident: Two Killed Due to Overcrowding on Karmbhoomi Express? Central Railway Debunks Reports

Claim Review : Two Passengers Killed After Falling From Mumbai-Bihar Karmbhoomi Express Due to Overcrowding. Claimed By : Social Media Fact Check : False

The Central Railway on Monday, October 20, issued a statement and debunked reports of the Mumbai-Bihar train accident, which claimed the lives of two passengers on October 18. Several reports claim that passengers died after falling from onboard Mumbai-Bihar Karmbhoomi Express train due to overcrowding in the bogies, and one passenger was seriously injured.

The Mumbai-Bihar Karmabhoomi Express was travelling from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Bihar's Raxaul, was claimed to be overcrowded due to the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals. Several media reports said that the passengers fell from the train due to a crowded compartment.

While speaking to the news agency, Mumbai Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, said that the accident occurred on October 18 at around 9.30 pm, approximately 3 km from Nashik railway station. "The train loco pilot said some people had fallen on the side of the train. RPF and station staff immediately arrived, called an ambulance, and rushed them to the hospital."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila says, "On 18 October night around 9:30 pm, an incident occurred 3 km from Nashik. The train driver reported that some people had fallen on the side of the train. RPF and station staff immediately arrived, called an… pic.twitter.com/OVOwjs0ola — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

He said two people from Gujarat's Dahod district were declared dead during the treatment at the hospital, and one is still undergoing treatment. All of them were in an inebriated state, Nila said. "Many reports were circulated that the accident was caused by falling from a train, but it was actually a case of trespassing," Nila said, clarifying that the deceased passengers were not train passengers, but locals from the area "trespassing".

Central Railway (CR) also debunked the X post claiming deaths of railway passengers due to falling from the overcrowded Karmabhoomi Express, saying "Don’t spread fake news."

🚫 Don’t spread fake news 🚫



NO passengers fell down from the Karmbhoomi Express.



✅ It was a trespassing incident that occurred between Nashik and Odha yesterday evening.

✅ The individuals involved were not on the train.

✅ Injured persons have been hospitalized, and

✅ RPF… https://t.co/ciMVTK6p8U — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 19, 2025

CR further said, "NO passengers fell down from the Karmbhoomi Express. It was a trespassing incident that occurred between Nashik and Odha yesterday evening."

The Government of India's official fact-checking social media handle also debunked the tweets, saying the claims are "fake."