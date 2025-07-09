UAE Lifetime Golden Visa: Rs 23 Lakh Special Visa Programme for Indians? Here’s What the Official Statement Says

Claim Review : UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has categorically denied reports of a UAE Lifetime Golden Visa. Claimed By : Media Reports and Social Meida Fact Check : False

Several news reports said the UAE has launched a pilot programme for a new lifetime golden visa for Indian residents. After this, excitement erupted on social media. However, visa consultants and applicants are confused due to the lack of official announcements regarding this, which leads to doubts and confusion for many. Several mainstream media outlets in India had exclusively covered the news about the visa, but there was no coverage in UAE media regarding this, nor even the Emirates News Agency, which typically covers official government news.

The story created buzz as Indian citizens have shown keen interest in investing in a lifetime golden visa and settling in the UAE after getting residency amid tensions between Iran and Israel. Wealthy families from India seek relocation for better lifestyle and educational prospects.

UAE's ICP Issues Statement on Lifetime Golden Visa Rumours

UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has dismissed media reports claiming that the UAE offers permanent golden lifetime visas to specific nationalities. The UAE authority said that the golden visa specifications, requirements, and guidelines are misinterpreted in official regulations and government decrees.

UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) denies rumours about lifetime Golden Visa for certain nationalities pic.twitter.com/mRCriC9oe9 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

The authority said those who seek an official statement can check an accurate and official statement on their official digital platforms, including websites and mobile applications. The official statement debunked media reports and warned that legal measures would be taken against organisations disseminating inaccurate details whilst unlawfully soliciting funds from people who wish to establish residence in the UAE. Such entities take advantage of individuals' aspirations for a respectable and stable lifestyle.

Rs 23 Lakh UAE Golden Visa Confusion

The well-known Dubai-based recruitment consultant confirmed that the UAE has not issued any official statement or announced any modifications to the Golden Visa regulation permitting Indian nationals to obtain a lifetime residency or Golden Visa for AED 100,000.