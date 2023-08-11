132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting register 2-0 win over Indian Navy Football Team

Kolkata, Aug 11 Mohammedan Sporting, the first Indian winners of the tournament, registered their first win of the 132nd Durand Cup, with a 2-1 result over the Indian Navy Football Team (INFT) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK), here on Friday.

David and Remsanga got the goals in the second half for the winners, while P.M. Britto scored a consolation from the spot for the INFT.

Mohammedan had gone down in their opening Group B game to Mumbai City FC whereas the Navy men were playing their first game in the group.

The first good chance came to the player of the match David Lalhlansanga inside the first 10 minutes of the game. The scorer in Mohammedan’s first game of the tournament, he needed a tap over the keeper but missed the target by a whisker.

Another brilliant ball from Uzbek Mirjalol Kasimov a few minutes later, saw Bikash Singh through with the Navy defense at his mercy, but a heavy second touch denied him a crack at goal.

Kasimov was by far the most influential player on the turf of the first half. In the 23rd minute, he again found Remsanga in the clear on the right flank. The midfielder drove in and crossed but David mistimed his connection and the ball landed on the roof of the Navy net.

A little later, the Navy men had their best chance of the half, when Inayath saw Mohammedan keeper Jongte off his line and tried to lob him from just outside, but he too missed the target.

The best attempt that the Black and White brigade made in the half came from Argentinian forward Alexis Gomez off a free-kick, when he rattled the crossbar with a beautiful curler which had beaten Vishnu in the Navy goal all ends-up.

David finally found his mark just five minutes into the second-half, after Bikash Singh made a penetrating diagonal run in and released the striker inside the box. David turned his marker Sagayaraj and placed the ball away from Vishnu and neatly into the goal.

The Mizo then turned provider to his state and club mate Lalremsanga Fanai 20 minutes later. Alexis found David with a searching ball just outside the Navy box, who then turned, took a touch and released Remsanga inside the box. Navjot was the defender to be fended off this time and Remsanga toe-poked it past Vishnu, as the ball hit the right upright and went in to double the advantage for the home team.

Mohammedan will play their next game against Jamshedpur FC on the 20th of this month while the Navy play the same opposition a few days earlier on the 17th.

Mumbai City FC currently leads the group with two wins out of two.

