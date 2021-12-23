18 Indian Referees Selected on FIFA'S International List 2022

As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected for the 2022 FIFA Refereeing International Lists. The extensive list includes officials who are qualified to be Referees and Assistant Referees.

Out of a total list of 18 referees, four are women (two referees and two assistant referees), and 14 are men (six referees and eight assistant referees). Here is the comprehensive list:

Men Referees: Tejas Nagvenkar, Srikrishna Coimbatore Ramaswamy, Rowan Arumughan, Crystal John, Pranjal Banerjee, Venkatesh Ramachandran

Men Assistant Referees: Sumanta Dutta, Antony Abraham, Tony Joseph Louis, Vairamuthu Parasuraman, Samar Pal, Kennedy Sapam, Arun Sasidharan Pillai, Asit Kumar Sarkar

Women Referees: Ranjita Devi Tekcham, Kanika Barman

Women Assistant Referees: Uvena Fernandes, Riiohlang Dhar

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor