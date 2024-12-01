A look at full list of nominees for Best FIFA Football Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], December 1 : The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced a list of nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 on Sunday, where the notable names were Argentina skipper Lionel Messi in the Men's category and Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati in the Women's category.

Now in its ninth edition, the awards honour the finest players, coaches, and teams in women's and men's football at both club and national team levels.

Fans can cast their votes in various categories on FIFA.com until Tuesday, 10 December.

The nominees for all categories were announced on November 28, with the ceremony set for January 2025.

Here is the full list of nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024, which are as follows:

The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees

The Best FIFA Men's Coach nominees

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper nominees:

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper nominees:

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor