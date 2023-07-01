Adrian extends his stay with Liverpool for one more year

Liverpool [Anfield], July 1 : The veteran Spanish goalkeeper Adrian has signed a contract extension with the club which has extended his stay with the Reds for one more season.

Liverpool released an official statement to announce Adrian's contract extension on their official website.

"Adrian has signed a contract extension with Liverpool FC that will see him remain with the Reds for the 2023-24 season," the statement read.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper's previous contract was set to expire this summer however, his new contract ensures that he will continue to be a part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

"Once a Red, always a Red. So proud and happy to be part of you one more year! YNWA," Adrian wrote in his tweet after signing his contract extension.

Once a red… Always a RED!!! So proud and happy to be part of you one more year! #YNWA!!!

Adrian acted as a cover for first-choice keeper Alisson Becker and second-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the 2022-23 season. He made one appearance throughout the season which came in Liverpool's FA Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

Overall, the Spanish keeper has featured 26 times for the Reds since joining the club on a free transfer from West Ham United in the summer of 2019.

Adrian could have been one of the players who ended up leaving the club after their contract ended with the club. One month ago Liverpool officially announced that Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will bid farewell to the club as well as fans as they embark on a new journey.

James Milnes is the only player who has signed a contract with a new club (Brighton & Hove Albion), while Naby Keita decided to join Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. The rest of the players are still evaluating their options. Firmino has been heavily linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League. But as of now, he is yet to decide his future.

