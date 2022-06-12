AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Injury time strike from Sahal Abdul Samad powers India to a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan

A stunning goal from talisman Sunil Chhetri and an injury-time strike from Sahal Abdul Samad powered India to a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the AFCAsian Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.The win helped India consolidate their position in the group as they seek to make a second straight appearance in the Asian Cup and fifth overall, having been knocked out in the group stage in the last edition in 2019.As soon as the ball went in, the entire Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata erupted in joy.India will next square off against Hong Kong on Tuesday evening.

