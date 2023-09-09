AFCON qualifier between Morocco and Liberia postponed due to earthquake

Agadir [Morocco], September 9 : The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Morocco and Liberia has been postponed after a devastating earthquake occurred in Morocco on Friday.

According to reports, more than 1000 people have been confirmed dead and many more injured following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake near Marrakech late on Friday night.

Due to this, the AFCON qualifier between Morocco and Liberia that was set to take place later on Saturday in Agadir has been postponed.

The decision was confirmed via a statement released on the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's official website, which reads, "Following the earthquake that affected some regions in Morocco, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces the postponement of the match that was to take place on Saturday evening, September 9, 2023, between the national team and its Liberian counterpart, in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 African Cup of Nations - Cote d’Ivoire; Until a later time, in agreement with the Confederation of African Football."

"After this great injury, the national football family extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured," the statement read.

Moroccan players, Hakim Ziyech and Sofyan Amrabat expressed their grief over the loss of lives in the quake.

