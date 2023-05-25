After 11 years, Jordi Alba to leave FC Barcelona

Barcelona [Spain], May 25 : Jordi Alba has decided to leave Football Club Barcelona after 11 years. The left-back is set to leave the club after the season ends.

FC Barcelona and Jordi Alba have reached an agreement to terminate the player's contract with the club one year earlier than it was due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family, and wishes him every fortune in the future. Barca will always be a home for you, Jordi," FC Barcelona said on their official website.

Jordi Alba has won six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey, one UEFA Champions League, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup and four Spanish Super Cups.

The Spaniard has won one European Championship with Spain in 2012.

In his overall Barcelona Career, he has made 458 appearances, scored 26 goals and provided 91 assists.

Jordi Alba signed for FC Barcelona on July 5, 2012. The Catalan defender was 23 when he joined the Club and was the first signing of the 2012/13 season. Jordi Alba made his official debut for the Club on 19 August 2012 in La Liga against Real Sociedad in a game that ended with a 5-1 win.

He was a first-team regular from the start and in 44 official games in his debut season he scored five goals as the team marched to the Liga title with 100 points in 2012.

Jordi Alba came out of La Masia, although his rise to success happened via a very different route from the typical one at the club.

As per Barcelona's official website, "After a few years in the Barcelona youth set-up, where he was originally more of a midfielder, and sometimes even an attacking one, he left to play youth football at a smaller local club, Unio Esportiva Cornella."

After two years, a football club named Valencia signed Jordi Alba. He started to play in a new position of left back. Thereafter he got picked for the Spanish National Football Team. Jordi Alba scored a goal in the Euro 2012 final as well. After this, he came back to Barcelona and played for them for 11 years.

Alba is the archetypical wing-back, and although he has always been a key part of the Barca defence, he will be best remembered for his speedy trademark runs down the wing

Jordi Alba is now set to end his career span with Football Club Barcelona after finishing the season on a high note as they won the La Liga title this season.

