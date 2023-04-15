AIFF bars overseas players from playing in state leagues

By Jagannath Chatterjee

New Delhi, April 15 The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken a definite decision to restrict the number of foreign players taking part in different competitions across the country, which, it believes, is a hindrance to the development of local players.



The AIFF reached a decision to this effect during its executive committee meeting at its headquarters, Football House, in the national capital on Friday.

Later, speaking to the , AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said that till now, the AIFF allowed a 3+1 (three foreigners and one player of Asian origin) formula in each team.

Over the years, the Federation had observed that most clubs have the tendency to hire foreign footballers in two key positions - central defender and striker. Even the big clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League follow the pattern, which, the AIFF feels, is one of the reasons why there is an apparent dearth of good Indian footballers in these positions.

"So, we have decided to not allow any foreigners in the state football leagues all over India and also in the Second Division League I-League, the third tier of Indian football after ISL and I-League," said Chaubey.

"The reason being, these are the competitions from where Indian players come up in their formative years. If we allow foreigners, who are physically much superior, they will occupy the key positions, thus further diminishing the chances of the local footballers," Chaubey pointed out.

"The rule is not applicable to ISL or I-League, as we feel these are competitive leagues. But in other competitions, if our players receive proper guidance in their formative years, while they play for their states and age-group events, they can be in a good position to compete for their places in the ISL and I-League against overseas players," Chaubey said.

Apart from Sunil Chhetri, who is 38 now, there is hardly any Indian player in the national scene who can match the caliber of the charismatic striker. But as our national coach Igor Stimac rightly said in a recent interview that Sunil may be into his last season, the big question is who will step into his shoes.

