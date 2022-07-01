AIFF-CoA discusses future pathway of Indian football with team's coach and players

New Delhi, July 1 The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday met with national football team players including captain Sunil Chhetri and coach Igor Stimac to discuss the future pathway of Indian football.

The CoA, comprising of Justice Anil Dave (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Dr. S.Y Qureshi (Former Chief Election Commissioner), and Bhaskar Ganguly (Former India football captain), along with AIFF acting general secretary Sunando Dhar had a cordial and progressive meeting with the coach, captain and players Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan.

The online meet was organised to discuss the future pathway for the Blue Tigers and the holistic development of Indian football overall.

The CoA thanked the coach and players for their feedback and suggestions for the development of football in the country which would be considered in right earnest. The CoA also conveyed its good wishes to the coach and players for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The priority for the CoA is currently to suggest amendments in the Constitution of AIFF and to hold the next election in accordance with the new constitution as framed under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

